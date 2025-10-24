First edition of Wokha Banana Festival 2025 concludes with community fervor and institutional partnerships

The first edition of the Banana Festival 2025 concluded on a high note at the Public Ground, Wokha, with enthusiastic community participation and a series of engaging activities.

The festival’s final day featured the Banana Stem Cutting Competition, drawing spirited involvement from local farmers and youth.

The day also marked the Open Sales Day and Farmers–Buyers Meet, where visitors explored and purchased a wide range of banana varieties and by-products. Local brand Yuthi Delight stood out for its innovative offerings, including banana stem juice, banana chips, banana salad, and other value-added items. The brand’s success reflects growing interest in local entrepreneurship and is expected to boost farmer participation, product innovation, and market expansion through improved branding and packaging.

A key highlight of the festival was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the District Administration Wokha and three national research institutions: ICAR–National Research Centre for Banana (Tamil Nadu), Institute of Bioresource and Sustainable Development (IBSD, Imphal), and CSIR–North East Institute of Science and Technology (Jorhat). The MoU aims to transform grassroots development in Wokha by integrating advanced agricultural technologies, promoting scientific farming practices, and facilitating joint research. Focus areas include medicinal and aromatic crops, production enhancement, and market linkages, fostering a circular economy and long-term economic resilience.

Over the three-day festival, attendees enjoyed competitions such as Banana Salad Making, Banana Eating, Banana Quiz on cultivation and nutrition, and Banana Fancy Dress contests. Technical sessions on cultivation, value addition, branding, packaging, and by-product innovation offered practical insights to farmers, entrepreneurs, and students.

The festival showcased over 100 exhibition stalls featuring diverse banana species, machinery, and equipment such as banana fiber extraction units. Awards for Best Stall, Best Value Addition, and other categories were presented, with winners receiving cash prizes, certificates, and agricultural machinery.

Banana Festival 2025 has not only celebrated the cultural and economic importance of bananas in Wokha but also laid the groundwork for sustainable agricultural transformation. With strong institutional partnerships, vibrant community participation, and a vision for innovation and empowerment, the festival positions Wokha as a potential agricultural hub for Nagaland and beyond.