Five arrested in connection with death of Assam man in Nagaland rehab centre

Five individuals, including the owner of a rehabilitation centre in Chekiye village, have been arrested in connection with the suspicious death of a 46-year-old man from Assam, according to a report by PTI.

The deceased, identified as Pradeep Basumatary from Aojan, Ganeshpuri in Assam's Golaghat district, was found with multiple injury marks, raising concerns of potential physical assault before his death. According to officials, the Diphuphar police station received a call from Referral Hospital around 3 pm on Wednesday, informing them that a patient brought in from the facility had been declared dead on arrival.

A police team immediately reached the hospital, where the doctor confirmed Basumatary’s demise, prompting the registration of a suo motu FIR and the launch of a comprehensive investigation. During the mandatory inquest, officers documented several visible injuries, including bruises on both lower limbs and buttocks, and marks on his legs, left cheek, and left hand—injuries suspected to have resulted from blunt-force impact.

The body has been shifted to Dimapur District Hospital for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause and timeline of the injuries.

Following initial probe findings, four staff members believed to be directly involved in the incident were taken into custody, along with the rehabilitation centre’s owner. Police said further arrests have not been ruled out.

Meanwhile, a parallel inquiry has been initiated into the centre’s functioning. Authorities will verify its licensing status, operational compliance, and the adequacy of medical and mental-health care arrangements provided to occupants.

Dimapur Police emphasized that all forensic, technical, and legal procedures are being meticulously followed to ensure accountability. The Commissioner of Police stated that the case is being pursued with utmost seriousness and strict action will be taken based on the investigation’s final outcome.