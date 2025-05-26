Amid the Nagaland government's continued silence on calls to review the state's 48-year-old job reservation policy, five major tribal bodies have announced the launch of a phased agitation beginning May 29.

In a joint statement, apex tribal organizations of the Angami, Ao, Lotha, Rengma, and Sumi communities, along with their youth and student wings, declared that peaceful protest marches will be held in all district headquarters inhabited by the five tribes. Protesters will march to the respective Deputy Commissioners' offices to submit a reminder of the ultimatum issued on April 26, which expired on May 26.

The groups allege that despite submitting a memorandum on September 20, 2024, and issuing a 30-day ultimatum in April this year, the state government has not responded to their demand for a review of the reservation policy, which they say has failed to address the concerns of non-backward tribes.

Calling the current system "indefinite and imbalanced," the committee urged all public members, especially youth and students, to join the movement. The agitation marks the first phase of protests resolved in a joint meeting held at CPO Hall, Chümoukedima on May 24.

Meanwhile, student groups representing Backward Tribes have voiced strong opposition to the protest, warning that any dilution of the policy would adversely affect marginalised communities.