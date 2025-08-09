Five Nagaland tribes boycott govt functions over reservation policy dispute

The Five-Tribes Committee on Review of Reservation Policy (CORRP) in Nagaland has announced it will boycott all state government functions, including Independence Day celebrations, in protest against the current reservation policy and the composition of a newly formed review commission.

The decision was taken after a three-hour meeting in Kohima involving the Angami, Ao, Lotha, Rengma, and Sema tribes. CORRP convenor Tesinlo Semy criticised the government’s move to include civil society organisations in the commission, calling it a threat to impartiality. He said the review body should be composed solely of government officials or neutral bureaucrats for unbiased evaluation.

CORRP member secretary GK Zhimomi clarified that the committee had not demanded the review commission but was informed of its formation during a June 3 meeting with the state government. He also disputed state claims that advanced tribes hold 64% of government jobs, saying CORRP’s own data — to be released later — shows otherwise.



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While the state has suggested consultations with tribes benefiting from backward quotas, CORRP insists that such dialogues are the government’s responsibility. Zhimomi warned that any attempt to link the commission’s findings to national census outcomes could spark further opposition.

“This is not a boycott, but a conscious decision of non-participation,” Zhimomi said.

The dispute stems from the state’s 37% job reservation policy — 25% for Eastern Nagaland tribes and 12% for other backward tribes — which the Five Tribes argue no longer reflects current socio-economic conditions. Recent protests in multiple districts have amplified calls for policy revision.

The state government has yet to respond to the boycott announcement.