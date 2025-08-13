Five tribes committee call for public boycott of I-Day celebrations in Nagaland

Five major tribal organisations in Nagaland have issued a coordinated appeal to citizens, particularly youth and students, to boycott all state government functions, including Independence Day celebrations on August 15 as part of their ongoing protest against unresolved policy issues.

The 5 Tribes Committee on Review of Reservation Policy announced the boycott decision following resolutions passed during their joint meeting on August 9, 2025. The committee, operating from their camp office in Dimapur, expressed appreciation for the unified stance taken by five apex tribal bodies: Angami Public Organization, Ao Senden, Lotha Hoho, Rengma Hoho and Sumi Hoho.

These tribal organisations have instructed their frontal organisations and subunits to participate in the non-cooperation movement, escalating their agitation against what they describe as the state government's unresponsive approach to critical issues.

The committee emphasised the peaceful nature of their protest, describing the non-participation as an exercise of democratic rights. They specifically reached out to the public, urging them to "come forward, united in one voice and express our resentments through this peaceful non-participation."

In their press release, the tribal leaders also issued a warning to the state government, requesting authorities to "avoid the temptation of coercing or intimidating the leaders of CSOs and public through use of government agencies" to prevent any escalation of tensions.