On the occasion of the 77th Naga Independence Day celebrations held at the Council Headquarters (CHQ), Hebron, Ato Kilonsar, Ino Th. Muivah, delivered a speech emphasizing the significance of sovereignty, historical struggles, and the pursuit of freedom for the Nagas.

In his address, Ato Kilonsar underlined the inseparability of the flag and constitution from a people's sovereignty, Ato Kilonsar asserted their crucial role. He emphasized that these are integral components of sovereignty, a truth universally acknowledged.

Ato Kilonsar extended warm greetings to fellow countrymen and invoked the name of Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, offering a message of unity and faith. He expressed gratitude to the Almighty for guiding the Nagas throughout their national struggle and reiterated the Lord's unwavering presence in various fronts, including the military, diplomatic, political, and spiritual domains.

Recalling the historic declaration of Naga National Independence on August 14, 1947, Ato Kilonsar praised the visionary leaders of the past who had taken the bold step on the eve of British departure from India. This decision, he noted, imbued new meaning into the Naga National identity and safeguarded the future of the Nagas.

Reflecting on challenging times, Ato Kilonsar commended the Naga people for reaffirming their decision to remain a sovereign and independent Nagalim, rejecting offers from both the Union of India and Burma. He paid homage to the courageous Naga leaders and revolutionary generations whose resolute stance shaped the Naga narrative.

Addressing the dark period of Indian aggression on Nagalim, Ato Kilonsar highlighted the atrocities faced by the Naga people, including massacres, torture, executions, and detentions. Despite these horrors, the Naga people's resilience and survival were attributed to the grace of God. He honored the memory of the martyrs who endured such trials.

Emphasizing the Naga people's unwavering determination, Ato Kilonsar pointed to the legacy of revolutionary patriots who have consistently guided the nation through challenges. He acknowledged the Naga National Assembly's rejection of the 16-point memorandum and the Shillong Accord, terming them treacherous acts of treason.

At the core of the matter, Ato Kilonsar asserted the sovereignty of the Nagas, who have inhabited their land since time immemorial. He highlighted that the Nagas are not seeking land from others but aiming to build their own nation-state in their ancestral land. The freedom to determine their own future, he stressed, is not an infringement on the rights of others.

Recounting the historic Framework Agreement signed between the Government of India (GoI) and the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN) on August 3, 2015, Ato Kilonsar called it a milestone that recognizes the unique history and sovereignty of the Nagas. He urged the Nagas to stand united to protect this achievement.

On the matter of integrating all Naga areas, Ato Kilonsar highlighted the Government of India's official acknowledgment of the Nagas' legitimate right to integration, which is set to be finalized accordingly.

Ato Kilonsar highlighted that freedom is not merely an end but a means to various critical choices. He stressed the importance of choosing freedom to worship, salvation, peace, progress, and the right kingdom.