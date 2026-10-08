FNTA agreement important milestone for Eastern Nagaland, says Governor Nand Kishore Yadav

Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav has described the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA) agreement as an important milestone for Eastern Nagaland, expressing hope that it would usher in a new era of peace, cooperation and development while preserving the unity and integrity of the state.

Yadav made the remarks during visits to Tuensang and Longleng districts, where he interacted with district officials, civil society representatives and local stakeholders to assess developmental priorities and concerns, according to a state DIPR release.

Referring to the agreement signed in New Delhi on February 5 between the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO), the Centre and the Nagaland government, the Governor said the arrangement reflected the importance of dialogue, mutual understanding and democratic engagement in addressing the aspirations and developmental needs of the region.

He expressed hope that the FNTA agreement would open new avenues for inclusive development, stronger institutions, improved infrastructure and greater opportunities for people in Eastern Nagaland.

The FNTA covers the six eastern districts of Mon, Tuensang, Kiphire, Longleng, Noklak and Shamator. The Nagaland Assembly passed the FNTA Bill, 2026, in September, providing for a special administrative arrangement for the region.

Governor flags connectivity, infrastructure gaps

Yadav said Tuensang occupies an important place in Nagaland's history and described its heritage and traditions as integral to the state's cultural identity.

He said Eastern Nagaland has significant potential in agriculture, horticulture, handloom, handicrafts, tourism, education and entrepreneurship. Better connectivity, infrastructure, technology and opportunities for young people, he said, could help the region contribute significantly to Nagaland's economic growth.

During his visit to Longleng, the Governor stressed the need to improve roads, healthcare, education, communication networks and access to markets, particularly in remote and underserved areas.

He encouraged farmers and young entrepreneurs to focus on value addition, food processing, digital marketing and modern agricultural practices to expand the reach of local products beyond Nagaland.

Phom People's Council president Y B Angam highlighted poor road connectivity and marketing constraints faced by farmers and handicraft producers. He also sought government intervention for the early completion of the district hospital and the Lighthouse project implemented through NECTAR.

Governor calls for community participation

Yadav called for greater cooperation between the government and people, saying development required transparency, accountability, community participation and mutual trust.

He also stressed that development must go hand in hand with the preservation of indigenous traditions, languages, customs, music, crafts and community institutions.

The Governor urged young people to acquire new skills, pursue higher education and entrepreneurship and become active partners in community development.

He appreciated the role of district administrations, security forces, churches, tribal bodies, village institutions and civil society organisations in maintaining peace and promoting development.

ENPO president A Chingmak, CKS vice-president Sipong Chang and USLP joint secretary T Bendang Dhongrü also addressed the meeting in Tuensang. Longleng MLA A Pongshi Phom and Phom People's Council president Y B Angam spoke during the Governor's visit to Longleng.

The Governor's visit comes as Nagaland moves towards implementing the FNTA arrangement, which was agreed upon after years of demands from Eastern Nagaland groups for greater autonomy and development. The agreement provides for greater administrative, legislative and financial powers for the eastern districts.