Focus on coordination to accelerate MSME development in Nagaland

A high-level meeting on promoting Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as engines of growth was held at the Nagaland Civil Secretariat, focusing on strengthening convergence between the Centre and the state.

Chaired by Additional Chief Secretary V. Shashank Shekhar, the meeting emphasized coordinated efforts across departments to maximise benefits for stakeholders. Secretary, MSME Ministry, S.C.L. Das highlighted the need to break departmental silos and enhance collaboration for effective implementation of schemes.

Officials stressed improving access to credit, technology adoption, digitisation, infrastructure, and skill development as key drivers for MSME growth. Various flagship schemes and initiatives, including support for women entrepreneurs and traditional industries, were also discussed.

The meeting concluded with a call for regular follow-ups and stronger coordination to accelerate inclusive economic growth in Nagaland.