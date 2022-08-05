The innocence of a child is an enormous blessing. While there are kids who are pinned as ‘naughty’ and ‘disobedient’ there are a few who are successful in winning the hearts of the people with their adorable antiques.

In one such adorable act, an apology letter written by kids from Medziphema, Nagaland is going invariably viral these days. The letter written to a youth leader after being caught playing football on Sunday, has won hearts of the netizens.

The letter written in English reflects the earnestness as well as the innocence of the kids who with their broken English seek forgiveness to the point that they are even ready to face the consequences of their act of ‘playing on Sunday’, and thus ask for their ball back.

The letter reads, “We were sorry to play football in Sunday we will not play again in Sunday football please forgive us if we play again you beat us and please forgive us we will not come out of the house in Sunday we will only stay at home. If you saw us again on Sunday you can punished us but please excuse us. Hepu Chairmans please give us our ball we will never ever ever ever play again on Sunday. Please forgive us, sorry.”

The kids’ apology letter has invited cute reactions from the netizens who have requested the youth leader to forgive the innocent kids this time.