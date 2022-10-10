Former chairperson of Nagaland Women Commission, Padma Shri, Indian poet, short story writer, and ethnographer Dr. Temsula Ao passed away on October 9 at Dimapur.

Late Temsula, a noted short story writer who was a professor of English at North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) and a Fulbright Fellow at the University of Minnesota, USA (1985-86).

Along with Mitra Phukan and Mamang Dai, she is regarded as one of the key literary voices in English to come from Northeast India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences on the demise of renowned litterateur Temsula Ao on Monday, saying she was instrumental in popularising Naga culture via her literary works.

Modi tweeted, "Saddened by the passing away of Dr. Temsüla Ao, who played a pivotal role in popularising the wonderful Naga culture through her literary works. Her efforts in the fields of education and culture were noteworthy. Condolences to her family and friends. May her soul rest in peace."

Saddened by the passing away of Dr. Temsüla Ao, who played a pivotal role in popularising the wonderful Naga culture through her literary works. Her efforts in the fields of education and culture were noteworthy. Condolences to her family and friends. May her soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 10, 2022

She has produced five literary pieces to date, as well as a book on Henry James' Quest for an Ideal Heroine and a book on the Ao-Naga Oral Tradition.

These Hills Called Home: Stories from the War Zone, as well as Laburnum for my Head, are two short story collections. Tombstone in My Garden, her second collection of short stories, was released in 2022.

For 'Laburnum for My Head,' she received the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2013.