Former Minister Doshehe Y Sema on Tuesday resigned from active and primary membership from Regional political party of Naga People's Front (NPF) and joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

''In the prevailing situation, the Slogan of the NPF party has become increasingly untenable in Nagaland and my 32 A/C A too in particular. I do not blame NPF party as a whole but the heavy exodus of honorable,'' he stated in his resignation letter, addressed to the president of NPF.

He further stated that he joined the NPF party from Indian National Congress in 2004 not as a powermonger but on a personal worth of conviction and inherent committed spirit of working to bring about peace and development to the state of Nagaland. However, after two decades of NPF slogan has become a mirage of water in the desert.

During the downsizing of the ministry in 2005 and the aftermath unrest of dissidents he was one of the few members who sacrificed the Ministerial Birth and worked whole hearted enabling survival of the NPF-led government for full term till 2007 and also form the second DAN NPF led Government in 2008,

''During the most crucial period. I was given an opportunity to serve in the central NPF party as an advisor to the Youth and Women Wings wef 2005 - 2009 under your leadership as NPF President, we did commendable works to form the Government in 2008 for the second term,'' he stated.



He further said that he is always grateful to the NPF president for having confidence in him as one of his cabinet colleagues and entrusted him to draft the guidelines of the Local Area Development Program (LADPF) and modalities to implement a new and confusing scheme "The National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. 2005 (NREGA) while the NPF president was the Minister in charge of Planning and Coordination. Govt of Nagaland during 2008-2009, which are implemented now.

''I enjoyed working with you and wish to continuing, however, in views of aforementioned reasons in Si No 1, permit me to cease my primary and Active Membership by resignations with immediate effect as per the provision of NPF Constitution Article _ 1 A(4) & B(8),'' he added.