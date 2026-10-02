Former Nagaland Assembly Speaker E T Ezung passes away at 75

Former Nagaland Assembly Speaker and minister E T Ezung died after a brief illness in Dimapur on October 1. He was 75, family sources said.

Ezung, a veteran Congress leader, was first elected to the Nagaland Legislative Assembly from the 40-Bhandari constituency in Wokha district in 1983. He went on to serve the state in several capacities and was among the early Lotha leaders to hold prominent public positions.

A graduate of St Edmund's College, Shillong, Ezung completed his studies in 1974. He remained involved in public service and worked for the welfare of the Lotha community as well as the wider Naga community.

Ezung was associated with the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) and served on its core committee.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio condoled Ezung's death, describing it as a loss to the Lotha community and the Naga people. Deputy Chief Minister and BJP Legislature Party leader Yanthungo Patton also expressed grief, saying Ezung's years of public service and contribution to Nagaland would be remembered with respect.

Nagaland Lok Sabha MP S Supongmeren described Ezung as a "perfect gentleman" and a veteran politician who had served the NPCC in various capacities.

"He was always in front with the party affairs in both worse and better situations. At his demise, we lost a great Congress leader and the state in general," Supongmeren said.

Ezung is survived by his wife and two daughters. Leaders across the state conveyed their condolences to his family.