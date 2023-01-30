In a significant political development, ahead of the impending Assembly polls in the state, the former chief minister of Nagaland and former governor of Maharashtra, SC Jamir has demanded for a "frontier state" for the eastern parts of Nagaland.

The statement made by the former chief minister of Nagaland has once more sparked controversy ahead of the elections for the Nagaland Assembly.

The Eastern Nagaland People's Organization (ENPO) has been calling for a frontier state for the eastern parts of Nagaland,

Jamir stated that the eastern regions require special development attention due to a lack of development in road communication, education, and healthcare systems.

Jamir stated, "The representatives of the then Tuensang Frontier Division and then Naga Hills of Assam or the 16 tribes of Nagaland, who thought of having a separate state of its own, decided on the formation of Nagaland."

He went on to say, "For a long time, the eastern areas were not administered. There are numerous issues with development, infrastructure, and administration in these regions. The British-administrated districts of Mokokchung and Kohima have seen some progress, particularly in literacy, but the Tuensang Frontier Division, which is now known as ENPO, has remained isolated from the rest of the country.

Prior to the upcoming elections, ENPO demanded a political solution and then decided not to participate. However, after an emergency meeting, they have decided to participate.

On February 27, Nagaland will hold elections, and on March 2, the results will be announced.



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