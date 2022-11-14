Former Nagaland Chief Minister SC Jamir is the latest victim of death hoaxes.

Refusing his death report, which started doing rounds on social media, the veteran Congress leader said in a video statement that he was alive and that he continue to maintain very good health.

“This is to inform all citizens of Nagaland and beyond that through the grace of God, I continue to maintain very good health, it is most unfortunate that some people are spreading canard about me which is totally false. However, may god bless them to carry on such a canard if they desire to do so. Thank You.” the 91-year-old said in a video message.

There have been rumours that he died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi and were circulated through social media on Sunday evening. This is the second time in three years that rumours about his death were spread through social media.