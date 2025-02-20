Former Nagaland Minister, Kejong Chang passed away today after a prolonged illness at Dimapur. He was 104 years old.

Having served as a Government employee for many decades, the late Kejong Chang joined politics in 1998, being elected unopposed from the 54th Tuensang Sadar-II Assembly Constituency. He served as an MLA in the 9th, 11th, 12th and 13th Houses of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly.

Nagaland Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio expressed grief at the demise of Kejong Chang and said throughout his career, he tirelessly worked hard to uplift people belonging to the marginalized category of the society and was also known for treating everyone equally with kindness and compassion.



Also Read: Misinterpretations of Indo-Naga peace process complicating matters: WC NNPG

Rio said the Chang community in particular and the Nagas, in general have lost a father figure and a guardian.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) also expressed grief at the passing of former Minister, Kejong Chang.

NDPP President, Changwang Konyak said late Kejong Chang’s contribution to the state from its nascent years will always be remembered. He stated that Chang’s association with the NDPP began in 2022 and though having not contested the general elections of 2023, he continued to serve the party in his capacity as the Treasurer of the 54thTuensang Sadar – II NDPP assembly constituency with passion and dedication despite his advanced age.

In his passing, the NDPP has lost a father figure and a tall leader whose vast wisdom and experience will surely be missed, Konyak stated.