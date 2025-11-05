Former Nagaland minister urges state assembly to pass resolution for implementing political solution

Former Nagaland Finance Minister KTherie has called upon the Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) to pass a resolution for the immediate implementation of the long-awaited political solution, emphasizing that peace must remain above religion, politics, factionalism, and tribal divisions.

Therie said that the people of Nagaland yearn for a peaceful and honourable resolution that transcends all forms of division. “The top priority for the people of Nagaland is a peaceful solution. It is above religious division, political boundaries, factions, and tribal divides,” he asserted, adding that Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio must safeguard this unity.

Referring to the Framework Agreement signed after 19 years of negotiation and over a hundred rounds of talks between the Government of India (GOI) and the Naga groups, Therie questioned whether key issues such as the flag and constitution were deliberately ignored during the signing. He noted that the subsequent demands raised by NSCN(IM) leader Th. Muivah for the flag and constitution had weakened public trust.

While acknowledging Muivah’s leadership and circumstances, Therie stressed that in a democracy, “the people’s aspiration is the final law.” He criticised Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio for seeking the appointment of a new interlocutor at the ministerial level for fresh negotiations, a proposal that was rejected by the Union Home Ministry in September 2025, citing the conclusion of talks on October 31, 2019. “Instead of rescuing Shri Th. Muivah, the Chief Minister has pushed him into a tight corner,” Therie remarked.

Therie further argued that the Government of India’s continued wait for Muivah’s approval to implement the Framework Agreement was “uncalled for,” pointing out that Muivah is a Manipur State subject and his interference in Nagaland’s internal affairs could infringe upon the fundamental rights of its people.

“The current stalemate lies between the Government of India and the Nagaland State Government, not between GOI and the NSCN(IM) or NNPGs, since both continue to uphold the Framework Agreement and the Agreed Position,” Therie clarified.

Reiterating his faith in the peace process, Therie said it was time for the NLA to move beyond verbal commitments and act decisively. “We have heard the promise of an early solution for over two decades. Agreements are signed because they are honourable and acceptable. They are now historical documents. Therefore, it is appropriate that the Nagaland Legislative Assembly passes a resolution to cooperate with the Government of India in implementing the negotiated agreements,” he concluded.