Former Nagaland MLA Dr. Longrineken Ao laid to rest in Chümoukedima

Former MLA Dr. Longrineken Ao, who represented the Jangpetkong Assembly constituency, was laid to rest on March 8 following a funeral service at his residence in Aoyim village in Chümoukedima.

The former legislator had passed away on March 7.

The funeral service, held at 2 pm, was attended by family members, well-wishers and several legislators. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

Dr. Longrineken Ao was first elected to the Nagaland Legislative Assembly in 2013 on a ticket from the Naga People's Front. He later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2018 and was re-elected from the same constituency. During his tenure, he also served as parliamentary secretary and advisor in the state government. In the 2023 Assembly elections, he contested from Jangpetkong on a ticket of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), but was unsuccessful.

Speaking after the funeral, Aoyim Village Council chairman Imlinuken Ao clarified that the former legislator died due to cardiac arrest, dismissing speculation circulating in some quarters. According to him, Dr. Longrineken had been unwell for some time before suffering the cardiac arrest, as informed by his wife.

Several leaders across political parties expressed condolences over his demise. Neiphiu Rio said he was shocked and saddened by the untimely passing of his former colleague, describing him as a gentle and sincere leader who carried his responsibilities with humility and dedication. Rio said the Ao community and the people of Khar village had lost a respected leader and mentor.

Speaker of the Assembly Sharingain Longkumer also expressed profound sorrow and highlighted Dr. Longrineken’s involvement in humanitarian initiatives, including his voluntary role in the Indian Campaign to Ban Landmines under the Indian Institute for Peace, Disarmament and Environmental Protection and Geneva Call, reflecting his commitment to peace, human rights and humanitarian principles.

Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton described him as a respected former MLA whose simplicity and humility earned him wide respect. Various political organisations, including the state units of the BJP and the National People's Party, as well as leaders from the Janata Dal (United) youth wing, also mourned his passing and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family.