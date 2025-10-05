Former Nagaland Upa-Lokayukta Mayang Lima passes away at 72; CM Rio, Deputy CM Patton condole demise

Former Upa-Lokayukta of Nagaland, Mayang Lima, passed away on Sunday, October 5 at a hospital in Jorhat, Assam, after succumbing to critical injuries sustained in a recent road accident. He was 72 and is survived by his wife and children, family sources confirmed.

According to reports, Lima was seriously injured in a car accident that occurred in the early hours of October 2 near Golaghat, Assam, while he and three others were travelling from Tuli in Mokokchung district to Dimapur. Despite intensive medical care, he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

The funeral service for the late leader will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at Senden Riju, Purana Bazar, Dimapur, where family members, colleagues, and well-wishers are expected to gather to pay their final respects.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio expressed profound grief over Lima’s demise, remembering him as an able lawyer, dedicated public servant, and principled leader who devoted his life to the service of the people.

“Even after his retirement, his dedication to public duty remained unwavering as he continued to serve as Vigilance Commissioner and later as Upa-Lokayukta,” Rio said. “His entry into electoral politics, contesting from the 22-Arkakong Assembly Constituency in the 2018 state election, was yet another reflection of his passion to serve.”

Calling Lima’s passing “a great loss to society,” the Chief Minister said,

“He still had much to offer for the welfare of our people. The void left by his departure will be difficult to fill. As we mourn his passing, let us cherish the legacy he leaves behind — a life defined by integrity, compassion, and service.”

Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton also extended his condolences, describing Lima as a distinguished legal luminary who upheld justice with unwavering commitment.

“His contributions to the legal fraternity and public life have left an invaluable legacy that will continue to inspire generations,” Patton stated.

Mayang Lima’s decades-long career in law and governance earned him wide respect across Nagaland. From his early years as a legal practitioner to his later appointments as Vigilance Commissioner and Upa-Lokayukta, he was known for his ethical leadership and dedication to transparency.