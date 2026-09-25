Four dead, four ill after suspected spurious liquor consumption in Nagaland's Mokokchung

Four people have died and four others have fallen ill in Nagaland's Mangkolemba sub-division after allegedly consuming suspected adulterated or spurious liquor, Mokokchung Police said on September 25.

According to police, the victims reportedly consumed suspected spurious MC Rum before falling ill. The four deaths occurred over the past few days.

Mangkolemba Police Station has registered a case, numbered 002, under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 44(a), (c), (d) and (e) of the Nagaland Liquor Total Prohibition (NLTP) Act.

Six people have so far been arrested in connection with the case, while suspected adulterated liquor has also been seized, police said.

A detailed investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths and illnesses, trace the source and supply chain of the suspected spurious liquor, and identify those involved in its manufacture, transportation, distribution or sale.

Police said the exact cause of the deaths and illnesses is still under investigation and will be established through medical and other supporting evidence.

Public warned against consuming liquor

Mokokchung Police have urged people to refrain from consuming liquor, warning that liquor from the suspected source may have been distributed to other parts of Nagaland and could pose a serious risk to health and life.

Police have advised anyone experiencing gastric pain, dizziness, blurred vision, breathing difficulties, severe headache or loss of consciousness after consuming liquor to seek immediate medical attention and inform the nearest police station or concerned authorities.

The public has also been asked to report any suspected sale or storage of spurious or adulterated liquor, as well as information regarding its source and distribution.

Police said timely information could help authorities provide treatment, prevent further casualties, trace the suspected liquor supply and take legal action against those involved.

Mokokchung Police appealed to citizens to cooperate with the investigation and help prevent further deaths linked to the suspected illegal liquor trade.