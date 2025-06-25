Free medical camp addresses Nagaland's healthcare gaps

Specialist doctors from Medanta Hospital provided free consultations to government employees at a medical camp organised by the Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN) on Wednesday at the Capital Convention Centre, Kohima.

The initiative comes as Nagaland faces significant healthcare challenges, particularly in specialised medical care and cancer prevention. Legislative Assembly Speaker Sharingain Longkumer, who inaugurated the camp, emphasised the urgent need for preventive healthcare measures to reduce the state's cancer burden.

"Nagaland has severe healthcare limitations, especially in specialised care," Longkumer said during his address. He stressed the importance of spreading awareness about cancer and investing more in preventive healthcare for the state's young population.

The camp featured specialists, including an oncologist, cardiologist, and general practitioners from Medanta Group of Hospitals, Gurugram. Government officers and staff received comprehensive health screenings, including blood pressure monitoring, blood sugar testing, ECG examinations, bone mineral density tests, and pulmonary function assessments.

Longkumer praised the Chief Minister's Health Insurance Scheme (CMHIS), describing his personal experience with the program's cashless healthcare benefits at reputed medical centres. He credited government officials and staff as the driving force behind implementing the state's health policies.

The partnership between Medanta and IDAN operates under a memorandum of understanding with the Nagaland government to provide services under the Chief Minister's Health Insurance Scheme. Tarun Majumdar, Vice President of Medanta Group, said the collaboration aims to make healthcare more accessible across the Northeast region.

IDAN Under Secretary I Changsang delivered the welcome address, while Rohan Abraham, Head of Northeast India Strategy at Medanta, concluded the event with remarks thanking participants for their attendance.