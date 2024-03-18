Due to the enforcement of public emergency all over Eastern Nagaland region, all invitees coming for March 19, 2024 Eastern Nagaland Public Meeting at Tuensang Headquarter are directed by the ENPO to come in private vehicles, and without personal bodyguards.

Further, in view of the said public meeting, all business establishments, vehicular and public movements including educational institutions only within Tuensang town will remain totally shut down from 6 am to 6 pm on March 19.

However, all delegates coming for the said meeting, medical emergencies and fire and emergency services are exempted from the purview of the shutdown.

Meanwhile, the ENPO has declined the request of the legislators union requesting to postpone the meet.

"After an hour-long discussion, it was unanimously decided that the proposed meeting will go as fixed. It may be stated that, a meeting which was convened by ENSF on 14th March 2024 at Tuensang was postponed to 19th March 2024 considering the convenience of ENLU members as all 20 members were travelling to New Delhi. Further, it is presumed that there will be no point meeting central leaders since the Election Model Code of Conduct to the Lok Sabha 2024 has already been declared by the ECI. Therefore, while taking cognizance of your tight schedule and inconveniences, we request the ENLU members to take out time to be present in the proposed meeting positively", mentioned ENPO in its letter to the legislators' union.

Also read: Nagaland: ENPO declines request of 20 legislators camping in Delhi to postpone March 19 meet amid public emergency