General Officer Commanding in Chief, GOC-in-C, Eastern Command, Lieutenant General R P Kalita today visited the Spear Corps Headquarters at Dimapur in Nagaland and reviewed the operational preparedness of the formation.

He inaugurated a CT Scan facility at the Military Hospital Rangapahar and a state-of-the-art Basketball Court, constructed by the Indian Army under Operation Sadbhavna, at Vidya Bhavan Higher Secondary School at Dimapur.

Meanwhile, the GOC-in-C shared the stage with Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and other while inaugurating a Guesthouse at the Old Boys Association Sainik School, OBASS at Chumukedima. Lieutenant General Kalita said that creation of this facility is a testament to the enduring legacy of the commitment of the alumni to give back to the alma mater that shaped the children of yester years to worthy soldiers of today.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio expressed happiness to be a part of the inauguration of the OBASS Guest House. The guest house is the first such facility for OBASS in the country.