In recognition of their significant contributions to the growth and development of Nagaland, especially in Kohima, the Nagaland government has declared the Gorkhas as indigenous non-Naga local residents. This announcement was made by Naga Governor La Ganesan, who highlighted the Gorkha community's history of sacrifice and their integral role in the state.

Speaking at a reception program organized by the Gorkha Public Panchayat Kohima, in association with Gorkha NGOs and Jatiya Sansathas, Governor Ganesan expressed his delight at the recognition bestowed upon the Gorkhas. He acknowledged the Gorkha people's long-standing contributions to the nation and their deep-rooted connections with the Nagaland community.

Governor Ganesan emphasized that the presence of Gorkha settlers in Nagaland, particularly in Kohima, dates back nearly two centuries. He speculated that their ancestors may have arrived after the arrival of the British or were brought to the region for various purposes, including recruitment as armed personnel in different forces. He also noted the shared monogoloid lineage between the Gorkhas and the Naga people, along with similar traits such as food habits, ancestral rituals, bravery, modesty, and hardworking nature.

Highlighting the amicable nature of the Gorkha community, Governor Ganesan highlighted their ability to adapt and integrate into any society they become a part of. He praised their willingness to forge bonds and friendships with the native people of different neighboring villages, forming strong relationships.

Governor Ganesan expressed his hope for the continued growth of the bond and friendship between the Nagas and the Gorkhas, emphasizing the need for their enduring partnership. He urged the Gorkhas to maintain their exemplary citizenship and contribute further to the nation-building process.