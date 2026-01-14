Government helicopter service Pawan Hans tests flights in five Nagaland districts

India’s largest government-owned helicopter service provider under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Pawan Hans Limited (PHL), conducted trial landings of its helicopter in five districts of Nagaland on January 13 under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)–UDAN of the Government of India.

The trial landings were carried out to assess helicopter connectivity linking Mokokchung, Kohima, Phek, Tuensang and Zunheboto with Dimapur. The operations were conducted using a Pawan Hans Dauphin twin-engine helicopter (registration VT-ELG) after obtaining due permission from the respective district administrations.

Adequate safety arrangements, including police security, fire tender services and ambulance facilities, were put in place at all helipads to ensure the safe and smooth conduct of the trial operations.

Commissioner and Secretary, Transport Department, Robert Longchari, along with Officer on Special Duty (Transport) M. Ababe Ezung and officials from the Nagaland State Transport (NST), met the Pawan Hans team at the Lerie Helipad in Kohima.

Officials said the successful trial landings were made possible through coordinated efforts of Pawan Hans Limited, the Transport Department of the Government of Nagaland, and the concerned Deputy Commissioners and district administration teams. The cooperation and meticulous arrangements at the district helipads played a key role in ensuring a secure and efficient operation.

The presence of the Commissioner and Secretary at the Kohima helipad underscored the Nagaland government’s keen interest and strong support for the initiative, which marks an important milestone toward the launch of regular helicopter services in the state.

Once operational, the helicopter services under the UDAN scheme will directly connect Kohima, Phek, Mokokchung, Tuensang and Zunheboto through Dimapur Airport. The initiative is expected to significantly improve regional connectivity, enhance access to remote districts, and boost economic growth and social integration across Nagaland.