Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on September 20 said the state cabinet has decided to review the process of job reservation policy once the census is completed.

Rio announced the same in the assembly while replying to Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) legislator Yitachu’s request to provide reservation in technical posts to backward tribes.

He also informed the House that the state cabinet had decided to examine the reservation policy because some regions and tribes were needed to be added, while others needed to be eliminated, in addition to lowering or raising the quota after the census is over.

After the subsequent census, the state cabinet will assess all of these issues and introduce a new policy, informed Neiphiu Rio.

“Under the standing policy of the state government dated July 6, 1973, 20 per cent of Gazetted/technical posts are unreserved where reservations for any category are not provided for recruitment,” Answering to Yitachu’s starred question, Rio said.

“Reservation for both the Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland and the backward tribes are against the 80 per cent of the Gazetted/technical posts,” he added.

Other than the technical posts, 37 percent of job reservation is given to backward tribes in the state as per reports.