Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla confers governor’s award 2025 for excellence in arts, music and literature in Kohima

Governor of Nagaland and Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, on February 2, presented the Governor’s Award for Distinction in the Fields of Arts, Music and Literature 2025 at a formal ceremony held at Dr Imkongliba Ao Hall, Lok Bhavan, Kohima.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Bhalla expressed his pleasure in conferring the awards and described the occasion as a celebration of Nagaland’s rich creative spirit, cultural depth and intellectual vitality. He said the awards recognise not only individual excellence but also the enduring power of creativity to inspire, uplift and unite society.

The Governor highlighted Nagaland’s vast cultural wealth, reflected in its traditions, languages, folklore, music and artistic expressions. He noted that arts and literature are deeply woven into everyday life in the State and represent the living memory and soul of its people.

Emphasising the role of creative disciplines in a rapidly changing world, Governor Bhalla said artists, musicians and writers act as custodians of heritage while also pioneering new ideas. Through their work, he added, they help society progress while remaining rooted in its cultural identity.

Congratulating the awardees, the Governor said their achievements reflect perseverance, passion and purpose, and serve as an inspiration for young people to pursue creative paths that are both meaningful and nation-building. He also acknowledged the contribution of families, mentors, institutions and cultural organisations in nurturing creative talent.

Stressing balanced development, the Governor said cultural growth must go hand in hand with economic and technological advancement. He called upon educational institutions, government departments and civil society organisations to continue supporting artistic expression and expanding platforms for creative engagement.

Governor Bhalla further stated that the Government of Nagaland has taken commendable steps to promote cultural and creative expressions, which not only strengthen identity but also create livelihoods and enhance the State’s presence at national and international levels.

The awardees for the Governor’s Award for Excellence 2025 were Mannyei Konyak (Mon) and Guru Rarenbenba (Mokokchung) in the field of Arts; Colored Keys (Chümoukedima) and Moko Koza (Phek) in the field of Music; and Vishü Rita Krocha in the field of Literature.