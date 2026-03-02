Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla highlights Naga peace efforts, Frontier Nagaland Authority in Assembly address

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla delivered his maiden address since assuming office in August 2025 during the Eighth Session of the Fourteenth Nagaland Legislative Assembly at the NLA Hall in Kohima on March 2, outlining the State Government’s policy priorities, achievements and key development initiatives.

Extending greetings to the members at the commencement of the session, the Governor expressed confidence that the House would engage in constructive deliberations while upholding the highest democratic standards. He noted that the present government is nearing completion of three years in office and has consistently worked to honour the trust placed in it by the people.

Emphasising the government’s commitment to a peaceful settlement of the Naga Political Issue, Bhalla stated that a Political Affairs Committee (PAC) comprising ministers, elected representatives from all tribes, political parties and Members of Parliament from the state has been constituted to facilitate dialogue. The PAC has also formed a sub-committee to further streamline efforts. He informed the House that the Chief Minister and Cabinet colleagues recently met the Union Home Minister, urging the appointment of an interlocutor at the political or ministerial level to expedite talks towards an early and honourable solution.

Highlighting a significant development, the Governor said that on February 5, 2026, the Government of Nagaland signed a Memorandum of Agreement with the Government of India and the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO) for the establishment of the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA) within the state.

Describing the agreement as a milestone for equitable and inclusive development in Eastern Nagaland, he assured full cooperation in advancing progress across all sections of society. He also conveyed gratitude to the Centre for its support and guidance in finalising the agreement.

Bhalla further stated that the government is working towards constituting an Interim Council for the FNTA in consultation with ENPO and tribal hohos of Eastern Nagaland. A special legislation for the formal establishment of the authority will be enacted in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs, as stipulated in the agreement.

The Governor also drew attention to the upcoming Census exercise. He informed the House that India’s decennial Census, formally notified on June 16, 2025, will be conducted in two phases, with the first phase in Nagaland scheduled from July 1 to July 30, 2026. The self-enumeration option will remain open from June 16 to June 30, 2026, followed by population enumeration in February 2027. He urged all members to extend full cooperation to ensure the smooth and successful conduct of the Census in the state.