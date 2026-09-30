Great Barbet returned to Nagaland village as Chakhesang youth body reiterates wildlife protection rules

The Centre Chakhesang Youth Organisation (CCYO) has welcomed the Nagaland Forest Department’s decision to return a Great Barbet to Porbami village, saying the move respected the sentiments, customs and traditions of the Naga community.

The bird was handed over by Forest Department officials to the CCYO in the presence of the local administration, Centre Chakhesang Public Organisation (CCPO), Centre Chakhesang GBs Union, the village council, youth representatives and other community leaders.

Following the bird’s return, the CCYO reiterated its commitment to the forest and wildlife conservation resolutions adopted by the Chakhesang Public Organisation (CPO) and Chakhesang Youth Front (CYF).

The organisation said its units must strictly enforce a ban on indiscriminate jungle burning and commercial extraction of medicinal plants.

It also reaffirmed a total ban on hunting throughout the year, including capturing, coursing, snaring, trapping or baiting birds and wild animals.

According to the CCYO, anyone found carrying weapons, explosives, firearms, poison, snares, traps or other equipment capable of killing, injuring, decoying or anaesthetising wildlife would face penalties under the community resolutions, with such equipment liable to be seized.

The organisation also warned against the buying and selling of hunted wild animals and birds.

The CCYO reiterated the total ban on airguns, citing a resolution adopted at the CPO General Session held at Chizami village on January 23, 2024. It said anyone found possessing an airgun, irrespective of the purpose, would face action under the community resolutions and the weapon would be confiscated.

Destructive fishing practices involving batteries, generators, chemicals and similar equipment have also been prohibited, the organisation said.

The CCYO said it remained committed to protecting the customary and traditional rights of the Chakhesang people under Article 371(A) of the Constitution, while also stressing the need to conserve forests, wildlife and natural resources in accordance with traditional practices.

As part of its conservation efforts and to create awareness among the community, the organisation said it had released the Great Barbet into the Porbami forest after receiving it from the Forest Department.

The CCYO appealed to villages, youth organisations and residents across Centre Chakhesang to follow the CPO and CYF resolutions and work towards protecting forests, wildlife and biodiversity.

The organisation said the release of the Great Barbet was intended to underline that customary rights and wildlife conservation can coexist through community-led protection of natural resources.