Haj 2026: January 25 set as final deadline for bookings through authorised HGOs

The Ministry of Minority Affairs (MoMA) has fixed January 25, 2026, as the final deadline for Haj pilgrims booking through Haj Group Organisers (HGOs) and Private Tour Operators (PTOs) to complete all remaining formalities for Haj 2026.

The ministry has made it clear that no further extension will be granted under any circumstances.

According to an official circular issued by the Haj Division of the Ministry of Minority Affairs on January 15, 2026, the decision was taken after receiving multiple representations from pilgrims and stakeholders seeking additional time to complete the prescribed codal requirements.

Keeping in mind the larger interest of pilgrims, the competent authority approved a final extension up to January 25.

As per the circular, pilgrims are required to complete the booking process, submit valid passports to the concerned Haj Group Organisers or Haj Committee of India, and ensure successful onboarding on the Nusuk portal within the stipulated timeline. The ministry has reiterated that all pilgrims must strictly adhere to the revised deadline to avoid last-minute inconvenience and complications.

The advisory also cautioned pilgrims to verify the registration status, quota and approval of the concerned HGO or PTO before making bookings and to ensure that all arrangements are made only through authorised operators. The ministry underlined that compliance with the Saudi Arabian government’s timelines is mandatory and delays could lead to cancellation of travel plans.

Highlighting the significance of Haj for millions of families, the ministry urged pilgrims to complete all formalities well in advance to ensure a smooth, safe and dignified journey. Officials said the extension is final and aims to streamline the process while preventing congestion and administrative difficulties closer to the deadline.

The circular has been circulated to all State Haj Committees, uploaded on the ministry’s website and the HGO portal, and shared for wide publicity to ensure that all intending pilgrims are adequately informed.