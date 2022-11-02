In a major setback to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the party co-in-charge, Kulwant Singh Baath on November 2 joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

As per reports, Singh joined BJP in the presence of BJP in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna and BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.

Kashyap welcomed Kulwant Singh into the BJP family and at the same time, Khanna said that people are joining the Bharatiya Janata Party after being influenced by the policies of BJP and PM Modi.

Prior to this, Singh resigned from the AAP and shared the same on his official Twitter handle, wherein, he said, ''There are big differences between words and deeds. So, I resign from all the posts and membership of the Party.''

To

Arvind Kejriwal

Convenor

Aam Admi Party

There are big differences between words & deeds

So i resign from all the posts & membership of Party

Thanks

Kulwant Singh Baath@ArvindKejriwal #aamadmiparty — kulwant baath (@baath_kulwant) November 2, 2022

While slamming AAP, Singh said that BJP does what it says and alleged that the corruption in Delhi and Punjab is at its peak.

Kulwant Singh Bhat is originally a resident of Naina Devi Majhar village, he was the co-in-charge of the Aam Aadmi Party of Himachal Pradesh.

Notably, Singh has also been the former Executive President of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee. In addition to this, he has also been in charge of the Akali Dal in Himachal Pradesh from 2015-2017.