Nagaland is heading for assembly polls next year. There is still no conclusion in sight to the peace talks that began between the Union government and Naga groups after the signing of the Framework of Agreement in 2015. Meanwhile, the ruling NDPP and BJP have decided to continue their alliance for the next assembly polls. In an exclusive interview with India Today NE Deputy Editor Afrida Hussain, Nagaland BJP president and cabinet minister Temjen Imna Along spoke about the party’s preparation for the elections and other important issues. Excerpts from the interview.

Q. How is the mood in Nagaland as the state is gearing up for polls next year?

Nagaland and the people of the state are always excited for election. Of course, there are many issues. Some people are also trying to avoid the elections. But most of the people are ready for the elections so that better ventures on development, solution to Naga political issues and empowerment of people can happen through a robust government in 2023.

Q. BJP is reportedly facing anti-incumbency in as many as seven seats of the 12 it won last time. What’s your take?

Anti-incumbency is not limited to 12 BJP MLAs. It happens against all the candidates. Each one of us, who have been in the government, will face anti-incumbency. There is no anti-incumbency only against fresh candidates. But if you are in government, there will be anti-incumbency. We must work on how to resolve these issues and win the confidence of the people.

Q. Several BJP leaders objected to the party’s alliance with the NDPP. How is the alliance doing now?

The BJP in Nagaland has realised the importance of the alliance and all of us are united. The decision of our central leadership will be sincerely followed by the BJP cadres of Nagaland. As our senior leaders have said, this alliance is not a compromise. It’s a dharma we are fulfilling. We intend to face the 2023 elections together with the NDPP led by honourable Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

Q. How has the NEDA, floated by BJP, been doing after Himanta Biswa Sarma took charge as Assam Chief Minister? Does he play a role in Nagaland politics?

I always say that Himanta Biswa Sarma is not only the chief Minister of Assam but the super chief minister of the northeast. The people of the northeast and the political leadership of the northeast have begun to have faith in him. Just today morning I was speaking with Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika. It is also very rare as the people of Nagaland and the political leadership of Nagaland used to have animosity towards the government of Assam or the people of Assam. But today, the people of Nagaland believe that if Himanta is there, problems can be resolved. I believe that the rest of the hilly states are also feeling the same way. He wants to take the whole northeast together on the path of development. That’s the vision of NEDA of which he is still the convenor. He facilitates the convergence of all the regional thought processes and assimilate these together to build a nationalist view.

Q. What’s the status of the Naga peace process? How committed is the BJP towards resolving the issue?

I'm just a state president of the BJP and a minister in the government of Nagaland. So not in a position to comment. My Central leaders are in regular talks with all the insurgent groups, and I think the talks are going on in a positive manner. The sarcasm and hypocrisy of some people make us at times doubt the outcome of the peace process. But the Central leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is very eager to see Nagaland as a peaceful and developed state. They are committed to resolving the Naga political issue. I'm certain that all the stakeholders, who are involved in the dialogue, are resolute on getting a settlement for the peace and tranquillity of the people of the state and Nagas as whole. Chief Minister Rio, Deputy Chief Minister Y. Patton and the core committee are facilitating the process with a positive approach, and I believe that we will see a turnaround very soon. Assam CM Sarma is also trying to bridge the gaps. We all need to patiently work towards it.

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