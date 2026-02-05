Historic MoA signed to establish Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority, CM Neiphiu Rio calls it "victory for entire Naga society"

Calling it a landmark step towards inclusive governance and balanced regional development, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Thursday, February 5 said the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) between the Government of India, the Government of Nagaland, and the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO) marks a defining moment in the state’s political and developmental journey.

Addressing the gathering at the MoA signing ceremony in New Delhi on February 5, CM Rio said the agreement for the creation of the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA) within the State of Nagaland reflects the State Government’s sustained commitment to equitable, inclusive, and region-sensitive development.

The Chief Minister expressed deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, acknowledging their leadership, statesmanship, and consistent support that paved the way for the historic agreement. He also thanked the Union Home Secretary, senior officials of the Union and State governments, and the Nagaland administrative team led by the Chief Secretary for their coordinated efforts in bringing the negotiations to fruition.

Dr. Rio placed special appreciation on the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation, led by its President, for its cooperation and constructive engagement, describing the MoA as an outcome of mutual trust, dialogue, and shared vision.

Expressing confidence in the future course of the FNTA, the Chief Minister said the agreement would address the long-standing aspirations of the people of Eastern Nagaland while strengthening development delivery across the entire state. “This initiative will take development to the doorstep of every citizen of Nagaland,” he said, adding that the MoA stands as a symbol of unity rather than division.

Congratulating the people of Eastern Nagaland, Dr. Rio termed the agreement a collective achievement, noting that it is not merely a victory for one region but for the entire Naga society. “All Naga tribes join you in celebration today,” he remarked, commending the perseverance and journey undertaken by the people of Eastern Nagaland to reach this milestone.

Reaffirming his government’s commitment, Dr. Rio assured full cooperation and support in ensuring that the objectives of the FNTA are translated into tangible progress on the ground. He further expressed hope that the Government of India would continue to guide, assist, and partner with Nagaland in its pursuit of comprehensive and sustainable development.