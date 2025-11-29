Nagaland police unveil robust security, traffic plan for Hornbill Festival starting Dec 1

Nagaland Police have finalised an extensive security and traffic management plan for the 26th edition of the Hornbill Festival, scheduled to commence on December 1, at Naga Heritage Village, Kisama, approximately 12 kilometres south of the state capital.



ADOP (Administration) Ranchamo Pikon, on November 29, told reporters at the Police headquarters that a three-tier security arrangement has been put in place and expressed confidence that the festival will be incident free as in previous years. He said managing traffic remains a major concern for the public, but the department has observed significant improvement in recent editions.



Additional SP (Traffic) Pidoto Khatso presented detailed traffic regulations and pass categories. Vehicles have been divided into seven pass categories, each assigned specific entry points and parking zones. Z-category (VVIP) vehicles will enter through Gate 2 and park near the Main Arana and World War Museum. X and Y category vehicles and PWD vehicles will use the main parking near Date 2. Organisers and artists will enter through Gate 1, while vendors will enter via JCC College and Legislature Park at regulated timings.



Heavy vehicles will be prohibited between 7 am and 10 pm on the festival route. Parking on the stretch from Old Phesama Check Gate to Kisama Heritage Village will not be allowed and violators will face towing penalties. A timed shuttle service will operate from Kigwama Ground, while NST will provide paid shuttle services from PHQ and ISBT to the festival venue. Police also announced that no visible armed personnel will be permitted inside the main anna except designated close protection officers, who are restricted to concealed small arms.



Kikon urged visitors to follow traffic advisories and cooperate with police to ensure a safe and enjoyable Hornbill Festival. The Hornbill Festival is the annual tourism promotional event of the Government of Nagaland, bringing together all the tribes of the state under one roof at Naga Heritage Village. The event also showcases the vibrant culture and tradition of Nagaland, includes tribes from other northeastern states, and features business roundtables focused on economic opportunities during the 10-day celebration.