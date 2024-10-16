Nagaland's Chief Secretary, J. Alam said that the upcoming Hornbill Festival 2024 will be celebrated on a much larger scale, marking its 25th edition. In a meeting held at the Secretariat Conference Hall, Alam expressed confidence that all ongoing reconstruction and renovation work at Kisama would be completed on time, ensuring a memorable festival experience.

Highlighting the significance of this year's celebration, Alam stated, "We aim to showcase the rich cultural heritage of our state and make this Hornbill Festival the best yet." To prepare for the festivities, two statewide mass social work initiatives are scheduled for October 21 and the third week of November, fostering community involvement ahead of the event.

During the meeting, Alam addressed the need for improved attendance monitoring within government offices, responding to complaints regarding poor attendance from heads of offices. He urged all departments to register in the biometric attendance system and emphasized that head of departments (HoDs) must ensure their staff are present at their assigned locations.

"It is imperative that all government employees remain accountable and provide the necessary services to the people of Nagaland," Alam said. He also encouraged HoDs to circulate reminders to district-level heads of offices regarding attendance expectations and suggested the adoption of an attendance app currently utilized by the Directorate of Youth Resources and Sports for more effective monitoring.

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