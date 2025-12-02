Hornbill Festival opens with 22,508 visitors on day 1 in Nagaland

The 26th edition of the Hornbill Festival began in Kohima, Nagaland on December 1, attracting a substantial number of visitors from both within India and abroad. Organised by the Directorate of Tourism, the festival is set to run until December 10. According to official records, the opening day saw a combined total of 22,508 attendees, comprising foreign, domestic, and local tourists. The event is one of Nagaland's most prominent annual gatherings and serves as a major draw for cultural tourism in the region.

Day-by-day statistics provided by the organisers detail that, on December 1, 363 foreign tourists, 5,314 domestic tourists, and 16,831 local visitors from Nagaland were in attendance, resulting in the reported total of 22,508. These figures reflect the event's popularity and its significance for both the local community and the broader tourism sector. The Hornbill Festival is known for showcasing the cultural heritage of Nagaland and typically features traditional performances, handicrafts, and regional cuisine.

While the data presented only includes attendance for the first day of the festival, the full event is planned to span ten days. No additional statistics have been released yet for subsequent days. The Directorate of Tourism continues to oversee operations as the festival progresses, with updates expected to follow regarding overall attendance and further developments.