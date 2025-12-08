Hornbill festival 2025 records 1.38 lakh visitors in first week; footfall peaks on Dec 7

The 26th Hornbill Festival has drawn an impressive 1,38,590 visitors in its first seven days, according to figures released by the Directorate of Tourism, Government of Nagaland. The annual cultural festival, held at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama from December 1 to 10, continues to be one of the biggest tourism attractions in the Northeast.

Surge in footfall during initial days

The festival opened on December 1 with a strong turnout of 22,508 visitors. The second day also saw a steady stream of tourists, registering 18,010 attendees. Officials reported consistent crowds throughout the week, with the highest single-day footfall observed on December 7, when 24,923 people visited the venue.

Day-Wise Visitor Statistics (Dec 1–7)

• Dec 1: 22,508

• Dec 2: 18,010

• Dec 3: 15,324

• Dec 4: 15,753

• Dec 5: 19,286

• Dec 6: 22,786

• Dec 7: 24,923

Diverse Mix of Tourists

The week recorded a notable presence of foreign tourists, domestic travellers from across India, and a strong turnout of local visitors.

• Foreign tourists: steady inflow, peaking at 363 on the opening day

• Domestic tourists: consistently above 3,500 daily

• Local visitors: forming the largest segment of attendees

Tourism officials said the high turnout reflects growing national and international interest in the cultural richness of Nagaland. With three days remaining, authorities anticipate an even larger cumulative turnout by the festival’s conclusion. The Hornbill Festival, often dubbed the “Festival of Festivals,” showcases traditional Naga music, arts, crafts, cuisine, and tribal heritage, making it a major cultural highlight of the region.

The Directorate of Tourism continues to encourage visitors to explore the festival’s diverse events and experience the unique identity of the Naga tribes.

