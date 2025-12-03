Hornbill Festival draws over 40,000 visitors in first two days

The 26th edition of the Hornbill Festival, held from December 1 to 10, 2025, has witnessed a remarkable turnout, with more than 40,500 tourists visiting during the first two days, the Directorate of Tourism, Nagaland, reported.

On the opening day, December 1, the festival attracted 22,508 visitors, including 363 foreign tourists, 5,314 domestic travelers from across India, and 16,831 local visitors from Nagaland.

The following day, December 2, saw 18,010 attendees, comprising 341 foreign tourists, 4,893 domestic tourists, and 12,776 local participants.

Celebrated for showcasing Nagaland’s rich tribal heritage, the festival features traditional music, dance, indigenous sports, and handicrafts, and has become a major attraction in the Northeast, drawing visitors from across India and abroad. Authorities anticipate a further increase in footfall as the festival continues through December 10.

At the opening ceremony, Ambassador of Ireland to India, Kevin Kelly, who attended as Ireland’s country partner for the festival, praised the uniqueness and vibrancy of Naga culture.

“The diversity, the color, the traditional music and dancing—it’s absolutely amazing. Hundreds of young Naga boys and girls performed the entire history of Naga culture,” he said. He also highlighted the cultural exchange, expressing hope that the festival would inspire the next generation of Nagas to learn more about Ireland, visit, study, or explore opportunities there.

The Hornbill Festival continues to serve as a platform for cultural celebration and international exchange, reinforcing Nagaland’s growing reputation as a key destination for heritage tourism in India.