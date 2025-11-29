Centre eases Nagaland's PAP for hornbill festival

The Government of India has announced that the Protected Area Regime (PAP) in Nagaland will be relaxed to allow greater access for visitors attending the Hornbill Festival. This was communicated to the Chief Secretary of Nagaland by the Ministry of Home Affairs in a letter dated 29th November. The decision follows sustained efforts by the Nagaland Government, which had requested the easing of restrictions to facilitate the state's flagship cultural event.



The latest appeal was made by Nagaland Chief Minister Dr. Neiphiu Rio in a letter to the Home Minister on 28th November 2025. The State Cabinet had also previously resolved to oppose the imposition of the PAP regime in the region.

The Hornbill Festival, now in its 26th edition, is a key event in Nagaland’s calendar and is expected to draw tourists from across India and abroad. The Ministry of Home Affairs noted the significance of the festival, especially its role in promoting cultural exchange and economic activity. The festival will feature six partner countries participating in cultural events, business round tables, and networking engagements. State officials emphasised that lifting the PAP regime serves a broader interest in encouraging tourism and enhancing Nagaland’s integration with the rest of the country.

In a statement, the Ministry detailed: "The letter of the Home Ministry to the Chief Secretary acknowledged that the 26th edition of the Hornbill Festival will have six partner countries and that tourism plays an important role in the economy of Nagaland, especially in generating livelihood and employment opportunities. The letter states that tourists from across the country and around the world are expected to visit Nagaland for the Hornbill Festival. It states that the Partner Countries will be participating in various cultural events, business round tables and networking engagements; and that the State Government has requested the lifting of the PAP regime in the larger interest of promoting tourism, improving ease of movement, and strengthening integration with the rest of the country."

The decision to relax the PAP regime follows more than a year of appeals by the Nagaland Government. The Chief Minister had engaged with central leaders, including the Union Home Minister, both in writing and through meetings. The state’s efforts reflect the significance of the Hornbill Festival in terms of tourism and employment generation.

The Ministry’s correspondence underlined that the request was reviewed with consideration for the event’s importance. As quoted: "The Home Ministry letter says that accordingly, the Government of India has considered the request of the Nagaland Government keeping in view the importance attached to the Hornbill Festival of Nagaland." The decision is expected to facilitate the arrival of both domestic and international visitors, supporting the economic and social objectives of the festival.

With the PAP regime temporarily lifted, organisers anticipate increased participation by foreign nationals and representatives from partner countries. The measure is viewed as a step towards promoting Nagaland as a prominent cultural and tourism destination and delivering economic benefits to local communities.