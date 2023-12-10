The North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC), Dimapur, under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, held a day-long cultural event at Kisama Heritage Village in Kohima. The event took place on the ninth day of the 23rd Hornbill Festival 2023. The festival, organised by the Department of Tourism, Government of Nagaland, runs from December 1st to the 10th, 2023.

The festival aims to highlight Nagaland's traditions and rich cultural heritage, showcasing its ethnic diversity and grandeur. Known as the 'Festival of Festivals', it is a joint celebration of all Naga Tribes and also pays tribute to the revered 'Hornbill' bird. A standout performance was a colourful choreographic folk dance, set to live music, titled 'Colours of Northeast India'. Presented by NEZCC, Dimapur, it featured 120 artistes from eight different ethnic tribes and communities across the Northeastern states.

Artistes from various north-eastern states of India showcased their traditional dances at a cultural event. The performers from Tripura, known for its rich tradition of handicrafts and music, presented the Hojagiri dance of the Bru and Reang tribes. From Mizoram, the land of highlanders, the artistes performed the Cheraw dance. The event also included the Rikhampada dance of the Nyishi tribe from Arunachal Pradesh, the 'land of the rising sun'.

The Nzanta Dance of the Lotha tribe from Nagaland, the 'land of festivals', was also part of the presentation. Artistes from Manipur, the 'land of jewels', performed Lai Haraoba. The Tamang Selo of the Tamang community was performed by artistes from Sikkim, known as the 'land of the snow lion and mountains'. The Wangala dance of the Garo tribe from Meghalaya, the 'abode of clouds', and the Bihu Nach from Assam, the 'land of red rivers and blue hills', were also showcased. The diverse and vibrant art forms presented by the artistes of the North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC) received a huge applause from the audience.

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