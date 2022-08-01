This time, Nagaland BJP Chief Temjen Imna Along dances; video viral again

Proving once again his credentials as one of the internet's most beloved political figures, Nagaland BJP President and viral sensation Temjen Imna Along took to Instagram to share a clip that shows him dancing in the traditional Ao tribe's manner.

Earlier in the day, Along with his entourage reached Nagaland's Ungma village to celebrate Ao Naga festival Tsungremong with locals. "Overwhelmed by the warm welcome received from the members of Ungma Village at the Tsungremong Festival celebration. Extremely delighted to attend the festival and be a part of the celebration. Tsungremong Salem!", Along wrote on social media. Upon being urged to shake a leg with traditionally-garbed youths, Along did not shy away and performed to the best of his ability.

Later, sharing a clip of the video, Along captioned it: "See, I can dance too! 🕺

#Tsungremong- a festival of the Ao Nagas celebrated for invoking blessing of a bountiful harvest. A rich heritage enthusiastically preserved and passed on to the younger generations. Visit Nagaland to explore its culture & dance along with the locals."

Earlier, Along had gone viral with humorous quips about his “small eyes.”

“People say Northeast Indians have small eyes. Eyes might be small, but we see very well. The advantage of having small eyes is that it that it keeps out the dirt and when I have to attend a long programme, I can sleep discreetly,” he can be seen saying in a previous clip that went viral.

After the clip broke the internet, Temjen was widely hailed for his usage of subtle humour to deliver pertinent social commentary.

Days after, Along posted a screenshot of a Google search that read "Temjen Imna Along wife” with the caption: "Ayalee, Google search excites me. I am still looking for her." This greatly excited shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal who sought to find a bride for the 41-year-old politician. Along, however, taking pride in his single status, said he would get married after Salman Khan, India's other famous bachelor.