IDAN chairman Abu Mehta calls for stronger partnerships to unlock Nagaland’s potential

Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN) Chairman Abu Mehta on Thursday called for stronger collaboration between the government, corporate sector, and civil society to unlock the full potential of Nagaland.

Addressing participants during the inauguration of a two-day Capacity Building Training on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and compliance with the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act in Kohima, Mehta stressed the importance of coordinated institutional efforts for the state’s development.

Abu Mehta, who also serves as Advisor to the Chief Minister, said Nagaland’s strategic location along the India-Myanmar border gives it the potential to emerge as a gateway to Southeast Asia under India’s Act East Policy.

He noted that the state could play a crucial role in connecting economic regions and driving growth if government agencies, businesses, and civil society organisations work together in a coordinated and collaborative manner.

The programme focused on strengthening awareness regarding CSR initiatives and compliance with the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) among stakeholders in the state.