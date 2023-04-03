Clearing doubts in the minds of some, Tripura University Vice Chancellor Prof. Ganga Prasad Prasain stated that degrees, diplomas, or certificates received from Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) are equivalent to those received from any traditional institutions or universities, and are recognized everywhere in the country and abroad. He made the statement during the 36th convocation of IGNOU Regional Centre in Kohima.

Speaking as the guest of honor on April 2 at the Ura Academy hall, Prasain sought to dispel doubts in the minds of some about the value of IGNOU's degrees. He pointed out that some IGNOU alumni have gone on to become IAS officers and challenged current students to strive for excellence and success.

Prasain highlighted how thousands of students have benefited from IGNOU since its inception, and congratulated the 1,002 students who received degrees, diplomas, and certificates in different disciplines at the convocation. He stated that these students are very lucky to have the opportunity to study and receive degrees from IGNOU.

Furthermore, Prasain talked about the National Education Policy and its avenues/courses for students to get higher education online in various disciplines, where an individual can undertake two degrees simultaneously and get more opportunities to venture out. He also mentioned that IGNOU study centers are located in 15 countries, enabling people to receive more education irrespective of age or race.

In particular, Prasain highlighted that IGNOU has become an ideal institution for individuals in northeastern states like Nagaland, where there is a shortage of universities compared to other states in India.

Tripathi, the regional director of IGNOU Kohima, noted that out of the 1,002 students at the center, 633 received master's degrees, 129 received bachelor's degrees, 125 received diplomas, and 115 received certificates. Prasain challenged these graduates not to be job seekers but to become job givers and make a positive impact in their respective fields.