The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather warning, forecasting heavy rainfall in Nagaland today. According to the IMD, the northeastern state, along with Odisha and Chhattisgarh, will experience very heavy rain. This alert follows the prediction of extremely heavy rainfall in other parts of the country, emphasizing the need for preparedness and caution.

Extremely heavy rainfall is expected in Konkan, Goa, and the ghat areas of Central Maharashtra until Tuesday. Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka are also likely to face extreme rainfall conditions today and tomorrow. Additionally, Telangana, Marathwada, and Vidarbha are expected to witness very heavy rainfall tomorrow.

Residents in Nagaland are advised to take necessary precautions and stay informed about weather updates.