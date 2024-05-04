The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert for four states of Northeast that is Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura with heavy rainfall predicted in the four states in the next 24 hours.

As per the IMD bulletin, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura is likely to get isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4mm) on May 5, 2024.

According to the IMD, a cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Assam, and a trough runs from north Bihar to Manipur in the lower tropospheric levels.

The IMD report states, “Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall accompanied by isolated thunderstorms and lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during the next 5 days.”

In Tripura, a heatwave has persisted for over a week. Severe heatwave warnings are being issued daily by the Meteorological Department.

Also read: Northeastern states to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall, IMD issued yellow and orange alerts