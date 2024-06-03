After Lepzungchiba Jamir was inducted as a Life Member, Category (A) Corporate Member at National Bee Board for the first time amongst Nagas, a thanksgiving programme was held in his honour, at Hotel Japfü on June 3.

The National Bee Board (NBB) was reconstituted in June, 2006 and its main objective is overall development of beekeeping by promoting scientific beekeeping in India to increase the productivity of crops through pollination and increase the honey production for increasing the income of the beekeepers and farmers.

In his speech, Jamir expressed gratitude to God for the status and milestone he has achieved. He said he was honoured for achieving a position as a Life Member Category (A) Corporate Member in the National Bee Board (NBB) Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Government of India representing Nagaland Ecological & Sanitation Management Society.

He mentioned that this accomplishment is not his personal achievement, but a testament to the collective efforts and support of many who remain behind the scene. He also said that ‘it takes a village to raise a child’, and that he believes in the same principle that applies for achieving any great goal.

“It takes a community to nurture and support individual aspirations and to provide opportunities for growth,” he added.

He also said that he was excited to take on this new responsibility and the challenges and opportunities that lies ahead and requested to continue support and collaboration.