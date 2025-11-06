Indigenous inhabitants register on hold, Nagaland CM assures fair action after court verdict

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Wednesday underscored the need for unity, protection of indigenous rights, and responsible governance while addressing the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Tenyimi Union Dimapur (TUD) at the DDSC Stadium.

Commending the TUD for five decades of fostering unity and understanding among tribes, Rio described the organisation as “a pillar of peace and brotherhood in Nagaland’s commercial hub.” He said, “Our unity must always remain our greatest strength, for through unity, we can ensure progress, stability, and dignity for our people.”

Touching upon the issue of indigenous identity, the Chief Minister reiterated that while the four non-Naga tribes — Kuki, Kachari, Garo, and Mikir (Karbi) — are listed as Scheduled Tribes under the Constitution (Nagaland) Scheduled Tribes Order, 1970, they cannot be regarded as indigenous inhabitants of Nagaland. He clarified that they are eligible for Scheduled Tribe certificates only if their families had settled in the state before its formation on December 1, 1963.



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Rio also referred to the Register of Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland (RIIN) enumeration exercise initiated in 2024 to identify pre-1963 settlers among these communities. The process, however, has been halted following a court order after tribal organisations filed a writ petition. He assured that the government would proceed “with fairness,” adding that recruitment earmarked for the four tribes would resume after the court’s verdict.

Highlighting the government’s efforts to safeguard indigenous populations, Rio noted that the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime has been strengthened with the launch of an online ILP portal on January 1 and the issuance of new guidelines in August. The revised measures include expanded ILP categories, stricter reporting rules for hotels and employers, and active involvement of village councils in monitoring permit holders.

“The ILP is not merely a regulatory tool — it is a shared responsibility to safeguard our heritage and the future of our indigenous people,” Rio said, urging cooperation from civil society for effective enforcement.

Calling for reconciliation and solidarity among all Nagas, the Chief Minister added, “Let this Golden Jubilee be a celebration of our unity and a renewal of our commitment to peace and progress.”

The event was attended by former Chief Minister Shürhozelie Liezietsu, Manipur MLA Losii Dikhu, and leaders from various Tenyimi tribes. The Tenyimi Union represents several Naga tribes from Nagaland and Manipur.