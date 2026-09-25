Indo-Naga political talks: Retired IPS officer Ajit Lal appointed new interlocutor

The Government of India has appointed retired IPS officer Ajit Lal as the new interlocutor for the Indo-Naga political dialogue, in a move that could provide fresh momentum to the long-running peace process.

A Union minister, or a group of Union ministers, is also expected to be brought into the negotiation framework as part of efforts to advance the talks.

The NSCN (IM) welcomed the developments, describing them as “significant and encouraging” and saying they reflected what it termed the Centre's renewed resolve to pursue the peace process with seriousness and urgency.

Lal, a 1974-batch retired IPS officer and former Chairman of the Joint Intelligence Committee (JIC), was appointed Northeast Adviser to the Union Home Ministry in February 2026.

The NSCN (IM) also welcomed the proposed inclusion of a Union minister or ministers in the negotiations, saying the move would help expedite the political process and generate momentum towards what it described as an “honourable and enduring political settlement”.

The Naga group expressed appreciation to the Nagaland government, led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, for its participation and facilitation of the peace dialogue.

The NSCN (IM) said the state government's engagement had helped sustain the peace process and keep the aspirations of the Naga people at the centre of the negotiations.

The group also thanked the Naga people for their continued support and solidarity towards its negotiation team and leadership. It appealed for continued prayers and reaffirmed its commitment to securing what it described as an “honourable and enduring political solution” at the earliest.

Lal's earlier role in Naga peace talks

Lal has prior experience in the Centre's engagement with the Naga political issue.

His LinkedIn profile lists him as “Interlocutor, Naga Peace Talks” from March to July 2014. According to reports, Lal had taken over the interlocutor's responsibilities after R S Pandey resigned and was subsequently recommended for the post by the then Union Home Minister. However, the Prime Minister's Office later appointed R N Ravi as interlocutor.

Lal returned to the Centre's Northeast policy framework in February 2026 when he was appointed Northeast Adviser in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

His appointment as interlocutor comes amid renewed efforts to revive the Indo-Naga political dialogue, which has remained stalled over key issues.

In July this year, a delegation of the Naga Students' Federation (NSF) met Lal in New Delhi and urged him to expedite the Naga peace process.