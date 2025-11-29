Naga leaders unite to strengthen inner line regulations against illegal immigration

The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) convened a coordination meeting with the Lotha Hoho and its affiliated organisations on November 29, at the Lotha Hoho Headquarters in Wokha to address the strengthening of Inner Line Regulations (ILR) and related issues.



The meeting, chaired by Eno Vimeyiekho Vitso, Vice President (NSF), brought together leading figures including Eno Mutsikhoyo Yhobu, Secretary General, NESO and former NSF president, and Eno Ninoto Awomi, former NSF president, to discuss concerns over immigration control, preservation of indigenous identity, and the socio-economic prospects of Naga youths.



Eno Mteisuding Harang, President (NSF), presented a keynote address warning of the increasing threats posed by unchecked illegal immigration. He expressed serious concern over the random issuance of ILP, PRC, and trade licences to non-locals, calling it a harmful trend that weakens indigenous rights. He further encouraged youths to explore business and entrepreneurship in light of limited government job absorption and reminded the federation of its obligation to defend Naga identity, culture, and traditions.



Eno Sechumo NSN Lotha, Chairman of the ILRC, highlighted the importance of unified efforts to protect indigenous rights. He reaffirmed the need for collective action and reiterated the urgent need for the state government to take serious cognizance of the recommendations submitted by the NSF. Among these was the call for ILP checkpoints at Dimapur Airport and Railway Station, described as significant entry points for non-indigenous individuals.



Eno Er. Mhondamo Ovung, President of Lotha Hoho, addressed enforcement shortcomings, stating that poor enforcement and inadequate monitoring have intensified illegal immigration. He urged authorities to reflect on why outsiders continue to enter the state and questioned whether the local workforce is fully utilizing opportunities in trade and labour. He also cautioned that railway connectivity may accelerate immigrant inflow if proper mechanisms are not put in place.



Support for the movement was echoed by Lotha Eloe Hoho President Enoli Thungbeni Ngullie, who pledged full support to the NSF and ILRC movement, emphasizing that women’s participation is crucial for long-term community awareness. She urged the district administration to collaborate closely with civil society and proposed a dedicated sensitisation programme for women.



Concerns regarding local businesses were raised by Lotha Youth Hoho President Eno Limhathung Yanthan, who revealed that nearly 70–80% of business establishments in Wokha are operated by non-locals. Yanthan expressed unwavering support for the NSF-led campaign and warned against the misuse of "local guarantors," now a commercial practice posing risks to Naga society. The Lotha Students’ Union (LSU) President, Eno Lirhonthung Kithan, assured full cooperation in enforcement activities and reiterated their commitment to assisting the federation. The LSU highlighted that non-locals often enter Nagaland without prior ILP due to the absence of border checkpoints, later obtaining ILP from district offices, an unsafe and improper practice. They recommended establishing ILP counters at all major entry points and noted that some outsiders acquire ILP passes in bulk to exploit the system. Recent checks revealed that several individuals were turned back for lacking valid ILP, yet the same persons later re-entered through Dimapur with illegally obtained passes, exposing gaps in enforcement and coordination.



In conclusion, all organisations reaffirmed their shared responsibility to protect Naga identity and ensure a secure future for the younger generation. The meeting resolved to intensify cooperation, pursue stronger enforcement mechanisms, and uphold the dignity, culture, and rights of the Naga people.