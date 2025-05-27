The Innovation North East (NE) Week 2025 commenced on a high note Monday, spotlighting Nagaland’s emerging strengths in innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship. The inaugural session underscored the state's potential to play a significant role in the nation’s digital transformation.

Delivering the keynote address virtually, S. Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), commended Nagaland’s notable strides in sectors such as food processing, tourism, and service industries. “Nagaland has skilled individuals whose talents can be marketed globally,” Krishnan noted, as per an official press statement.

He emphasised the strategic advantage of the Northeastern region, especially Nagaland, in the digital economy, citing the state’s large pool of English-proficient youth. “Equipping the youth of the Northeast with modern digital skills is not only necessary but a critical investment in India’s future,” Krishnan said. He also highlighted the government’s efforts to ensure inclusive digital empowerment through MeitY’s nationwide programmes. Notably, 20 out of 55 National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) centres are located in the Northeast region.

A key highlight of the day was the formal exchange of three significant Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at bolstering startup ecosystems, grassroots innovation, and capacity building:

NIELIT Kohima & Vignan TBI: A collaboration to provide startup incubation and improved market access for entrepreneurs in the Northeast.

NIELIT Kohima & SPJIMR, Mumbai: This partnership seeks to enhance institutional mentorship and capacity development for regional startups.

NIELIT Kohima & ACIC IIT (ISM) Foundation, Dhanbad: Aimed at fostering community-based entrepreneurship and strengthening local innovation capabilities.