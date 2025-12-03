Irish envoy spotlights cultural exchange potential at Nagaland’s Hornbill Festival

Ireland’s Ambassador to India, Kevin Kelly, said Ireland’s participation in Nagaland’s Hornbill Festival could open the door to deeper cultural and economic exchanges, describing the event as a rare platform where tradition and modernity coexist with confidence.

Kelly, attending as Ireland becomes a country partner at the 26th edition of the festival, said the celebration offers an important window into Naga identity. He noted that the state’s blend of traditional dance, music, and contemporary fashion demonstrates how communities can preserve heritage while adapting to global trends.

Calling the opening ceremony “vibrant” and “remarkably diverse,” Kelly told reporters on Tuesday that Nagaland’s ability to present its culture on an international stage challenges assumptions about the remoteness of India’s Northeast. He added that the professionalism of the festival and its reach across tourism, trade, fashion, food, and local enterprise signals rising global interest in the region.

Ireland’s presence, he stressed, is intended as a two-way exchange. Kelly said he hopes the experience will spark curiosity among Naga youth about studying, working, or travelling to Ireland, pointing out the similarities between the “Emerald Isle” and Nagaland’s green landscapes.

Kelly also revealed that the visit included exploratory economic discussions. The head of Enterprise Ireland accompanied him to examine potential collaboration in agri-technology and other emerging sectors. While no Irish companies currently operate in Nagaland, Kelly said the groundwork is being laid for future partnerships.

The Ambassador encouraged young Nagas to continue embracing global opportunities without losing sight of their cultural roots. He expressed interest in future artistic exchanges, including the possibility of bringing Naga performers to Ireland.

For international travellers, Kelly advised visitors to engage respectfully with local communities and share their experiences widely. He added with a smile that young Irish tourists should safeguard their passports, though Nagaland’s hospitality makes it an easy place to feel at home.